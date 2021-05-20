Must Read: Kacey Musgraves Covers 'Elle,' Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize Opens Submissions

Photo: Cass Bird/Courtesy of Hearst

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Kacey Musgraves covers Elle

Kacey Musgraves appears on the June/July cover of Elle, photographed by Cass Bird and speaking with Véronique Hyland about the end of her marriage, her upcoming album, her songwriting process and more. {Elle}

Submissions are open for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize

Late last year, Tom Ford announced it would team up with 52HZ to create a two-year competition that aims to find the best scalable and biologically degradable alternative to thin-film plastic, which is used in everything from polybags to resealable sandwich bags. The Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize is now opening up submissions at plasticprize.org, which will be accepted through October 24 and judged by a panel that includes Ford, Stella McCartney, Livia Firth, Trudie Styler and Susan Rockefeller, among others. The grand prize is $1.2 million. {Fashionista Inbox}

"Plus-size" and "size-inclusive" collections aren't the same — here's why the difference matters

Refinery29's Eliza Huber spoke with Universal Standard's Alexandra Waldman and Insyze's Danielle Hall about how, to some, terms like "plus-size" and "size-inclusive" in fashion can feed into a cycle of exclusivity that shuts out shoppers who wear above a size 16 from the industry. {Refinery29}

