Must Read: Kaia Gerber Covers 'Vogue,' Issa Rae Fronts 'Vanity Fair'

Photo: Colin Dodgson/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Kaia Gerber covers Vogue

Kaia Gerber is on the June/July 2021 cover of U.S. Vogue, photographed by Colin Dodgson and speaking with Naomi Fry about her early modeling career, learning to speak up and express herself, her upcoming acting debut and more. {Vogue}

Issa Rae fronts Vanity Fair

Issa Rae, shot by Adrienne Raquel, is the star of Vanity Fair's June 2021 issue. The mutli-hyphenate talks with Yohana Desta about the end of "Insecure," what comes next (a revival of "Project Greenlight," a docuseries titled "Sweet Life," a film called "Perfect Strangers," plus various producing projects) and more. {Vanity Fair}

Halle Berry collaborates with Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry's wellness brand, Re-spin, is partnering with Sweaty Betty on a line of activewear, inspired by boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu and the actor's own fitness routine. The Re-spin Edit has 22 pieces total, from leggings and sports bras to outerwear starting at $64 and capping out at $298, and is available to shop now. A second capsule will drop in October. You can see the full lookbook in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

11 Gallery 11 Images

Moschino announces Sesame Street capsule, modeled by Kacey Musgraves

Elle's Véronique Hyland got an exclusive first look at Moschino's latest nostalgia-infused capsule collection. The Italian fashion house is teaming up with Sesame Street on a 28-piece line of apparel and accessories featuring beloved characters from the franchise. Kacey Musgraves serves as the face of the collaboration, which will drop in June. {Elle}

Homepage image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.