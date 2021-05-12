Must Read: Karen Elson Is Going Out on Her Own, Lancôme Launches International Nurses Day Initiative

Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Karen Elson is going out on her own

Ever since she left England in the '90s to become a model, Karen Elson has been represented by many of the world's biggest agencies — but, speaking with The Cut's Matthew Schneier, she talked about why, even at the top, she felt neglected and unprotected by an industry profiting off her image, which led to her decision to represent herself. "The great illusion of fashion is that it builds women to look like they are the most powerful badass goddesses," Elson said. "Yet behind the scenes, we don't have many rights." {The Cut}

Lancôme launches International Nurses Day initiative

In honor of International Nurses Day, Lancôme is donating care packages to over 60 hospitals nationwide. It's also launching two campaigns: one displayed on L'Oreal buildings around the world and one on social media with the dedicated hashtag #ShowYourGratitude to mobilize communities to show their own support and gratitude for nurses in their area and worldwide. {Fashionista inbox}

Marco Bizzarri on what's next for Gucci

Luisa Zargani caught up with Gucci president and chief executive office Marco Bizzarri for WWD to discuss how the brand is recovering from the pandemic and his hopeful outlook for the future of the Italian label. "When there's a crisis, consumers tend to buy more conservatively, but in a growth mode, they will seek fashion and Gucci is more about fashion — and generally a crisis lasts less than a growth period," Bizzarri said. {WWD}

The need for greater diversity in dermatology is urgent

For the May 2021 issue of Elle, Jessica Chia examined how a lack of representation in dermatology can be life-threatening for people of color, like how skin cancer "is often diagnosed at more advanced stages in patients of color, which means it could be much more deadly by the time it is found." Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, told her: "Patients of color are much more likely to wear sunscreen or get screenings if a dermatologist of color is telling them to do so." Still, Gohara notes that "dermatology is one of the least diverse specialties." {Elle}

How Victoria's Secret bounced back

The pandemic wasn't the worst thing to happen to Victoria's Secret — it was a bit of a financial reckoning for the lingerie retailer, forcing it to reduce production and close 250 stores, but it also allowed it to implement a new marketing strategy featuring more diverse models with a greater variety of body types. "Those changes, plus a more positive financial outlook, have placed Victoria's Secret in a position to potentially grow sales for the first time in years," said Susan Anderson, a retail analyst at B. Riley Financial, who spoke with Diana Pearl about Victoria's Secret's financial health in a piece for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.