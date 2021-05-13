Great Outfits in Fashion History: '90s Kate Moss in a Feather-Trimmed LBD

Photo: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There was no one cooler than Kate Moss in the '90s, and she was able to uphold that unattainable level of cool in everything from Hunter wellies to sheer slip dresses to feathered cocktail frocks. Regarding the latter, a 21-year-old Moss went for timeless glamour with the off-the-shoulder black dress she chose to wear to attend Frank Sinatra's 80th birthday celebration in L.A. with some actor she was dating in 1995.

The supermodel pared the elegant pencil dress with sheer black stockings and pointy-toe mules. Never one to appear overly polished, she made the look her own by simply throwing her hair into a messy bun and keeping her makeup minimal, save for a wash of what looks to be purple eyeliner. "Why try any harder when I have a face like this?," I imagine her saying to herself while getting ready that evening. (Fun fact: Proving the power of a classic LBD, she wore this one again nearly 10 years later.)

For those on the "revenge-dressing" side of the post-pandemic style debate, nothing feels more appropriate than a fun feather trim. Shop a few pieces with the flashy adornment in the gallery below.

