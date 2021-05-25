Kindred Black Is Hiring A Part-Time Customer Service Associate In New York, NY

The Customer Service Associate is the behind the scenes voice of Kindred Black, providing top notch, friendly, and knowledgeable communication with customers in a timely and organized manner. This role is responsible for answering all customer inquiries from order assistance to purchasing advice, with an in-depth knowledge of the company’s product lines and mission.

Responsibilities:

● Ensure excellent, prompt, engaged customer experience|

● Answer all inquiries that come into Freshdesk (the customer service email platform used) between 10AM–6PM Monday–Friday in a timely manner. During business hours, inquiries should be answered within 1 hour of receipt.

● Check regularly throughout business hours for new email tickets.

● Respond to customer service related issues within Instagram DM and Facebook.

● Liaise directly with shipping to communicate customer changes such as change of address, cancelled orders, change of sizes, gift notes, etc.

● Liaise with shipping about product replacements and damages.

● Assist customers with placing draft orders, replacements, discounts, and website issues.

● Follow up with the customer until all issues have been resolved.

● Track customer returns and exchanges.

● Maintain product waitlists and reach out to customers once an item is restocked.

● Liaise with company owners about any product issues.

● Become familiar with the Kindred Black collections – Slow Beauty and The Basics – in order to be able to answer product inquiries and field questions about the skincare needs and clothing sizing of our customers.

● Review past customer communication to gain an understanding of recurring customer service issues and topics.

● Keep track of top customers.

● Use down time to make customer service more efficient such as updating website FAQs and compiling product knowledge guides.

Candidates must be:

● Detail oriented and able to maintain a high level of professionalism with customers.

● Available to answer emails between 10AM–6PM Monday–Friday.

● Able to write succinctly and clearly.

● Able to problem solve and look for answers to questions within the platform's archive.

● Able to work independently and assume ownership of a project or issue.

● Have flexibility to take on more hours during peak seasons.

● Have an interest in sustainability and a low waste lifestyle.

● Good with time management

This is a part time position with 15-25 hours per week. Weekend and evening hours are available, but optional. Associate is responsible for tracking their hours throughout the day and week. This position is remote, but ideal candidates are based in the New York area and able to come into our Brooklyn-based studio periodically for product training.

To apply please send resumes to jobs@kindredblack.com, subject line P/T Customer Service Associate.