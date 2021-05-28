Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Assistant, Editorial In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

Title: Account Assistant, Editorial

Position Reports To: Account Coordinator + Account Executive + Account Manager

Basic Function: Support Krupp Group and Studio Beauty editorial teams in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on securing product placements, speedy press clippings and coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands and product mailouts.

Essential duties:

Sample Requests

Manage inquiries for editorial sample requests and shoots as well as image requests and proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, VIP sources (depending on scope of services per client)

Act as liaison between client and Krupp Group regarding sample inventory and manage internal client sample requests to facilitate sending and returning per client and Krupp Group’s needs

Build positive professional relationships with media as well as clients

Log in, check in, and record editorial and sample info using Launch Metrics and Google docs

Keep track record of outstanding samples and missed opportunities per client seasonally

Perform credit checks, cross referencing with info already listed on linesheets

Press

Constantly monitor due press on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Instagram, Muckrack, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions

Request advanced copies from editorial assistants as needed

Clip, scan and properly save secured press in a timely manner

Confirm media impressions and/or UVM’s per press hit

Maintain master media and influencer contact list, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

Proactive Strategy

Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness

Work with senior staff to distribute look books, client pitches and trend blasts

Promote client sample sales, trunk shows, in-store events, etc.

Conduct market check-in’s with media at least twice a month in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

Compile monthly client reports outlining all account activity, sample / image requests, credit requests, secured coverage including editorial and digital, and upcoming coverage to have reviewed by senior team

Organize and prepare seasonal client mailings and giftings (as needed) including facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitor social media and influencer placements, etc.

Seasonal Press Previews

Build out media invite lists

Liaise across departments to coordinate and execute preparation of agency press previews

Support in scheduling, documenting, and confirmation of all appointments

Greet and walk thru each collection with media maintaining notes and feedback per collection

Events

Support senior staff in pre and post fashion week show and/or client event preparations

Manage all client guests, sales, personals, media and influencer lists, format and import properly onto Launch Metrics

Manage RSVPs for events, fashion shows, or presentations with Launch Metrics

Support front-of-house team with check-in onsite

Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-show / event press coverage including social placements

Internship Program

Mentor and educate interns seasonally, working across departments on the hiring process

Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity

Organize intern welcome breakfasts and farewell events

Qualifications:

At least 2 years of experience in fashion public relations, marketing, communications

Bachelor’s degree

Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

Has exceptional interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in fashion communications

Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

Familiarity with Launch Metrics and Muckrack is preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume and cv in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Account Assistant, Editorial.