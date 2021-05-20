Sponsored Story

KRUPP Group Is Hiring An Office & People Coordinator In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
Title: Office & People Coordinator
Position Reports To: President, Manager of Finance and Operations
Basic Function: To assist the President and Manager of Finance and Operations in office maintenance

Essential duties:

  • Answer and direct incoming phone calls
  • Set-up and clean-up for all meetings in conference room/showrooms
  • Update master media list and business contacts in database
  • Update capabilities deck quarterly and client roster as needed
  • Prepare documents for new business, including capabilities decks and business proposals
  • Manage office operations (both in-person and virtually), which includes but is not limited to: organizing cleaner’s schedule, order office supplies, manage office equipment (computers, printers, etc)
  • Act as point-of-contact for the office with building management and scheduling work when needed, such as movers, electricians, locksmiths, etc
  • Order gifts and flowers for editors and clients
  • Direct incoming business inquiries via Krupp Group general email address
  • Receive office mail, sort and pass out accordingly
  • Coordinate email, phone, office key, and desk space set up for new employees
  • Direct incoming job and internship inquiries
  • Update various Krupp Group documents and maintain server organization
  • Work with the Krupp team to maintain Krupp calendar of events
  • Prepare iPads and/or company packet for new business meetings
  • Assist President with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties
  • Handle and schedule appointments for President’s calendar including conference calls, meetings, meals, and events with internal and external teams
  • Help President and internal teams for fashion week, client events, press previews and other projects
  • Order coffee & meals for President as needed
  • Send out daily email with news links
  • Compile, create and send out quarterly company newsletters
  • Manage and curate content for KG’s Social Channels
    o Create content and manage KG Instagram
    o Revamp KG’s LinkedIn
  • Oversee the internship program
    o Develop and execute intern recruitment strategy and process from start to finish including drafting descriptions, posting, sourcing applicants, scheduling, interviews, offer extension and onboarding
    o Manage all intern communication and coordinate respective classes, events/workshops
    o Serve as the point person for interns for general inquiries as well as manage sensitive matters including performance issues and complaints on an as needed basis and escalate as appropriate
  • Partner with HR to develop and manage a variety of culture and engagement initiatives to help foster a positive and productive work environment
  • Coordinate team related activities such as team building, team outings, volunteering initiatives, birthdays and holiday parties

Qualifications

  • Genuine interest in fashion and public relations
  • Exceptional communication and writing skills preferred
  • Well-versed in the following software applications: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook
  • Ability to quickly adapt, prioritize and work on multiple projects in condensed timeframes
  • Organized and able to work with minimal direction and high level of discretion
  • Social media and Adobe suite experience preferred 

To Apply: Email your resumes and cover letters in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Office & People Coordinator.

