KRUPP Group Is Hiring An Office & People Coordinator In New York, NY

Title: Office & People Coordinator

Position Reports To: President, Manager of Finance and Operations

Basic Function: To assist the President and Manager of Finance and Operations in office maintenance

Essential duties:

Answer and direct incoming phone calls

Set-up and clean-up for all meetings in conference room/showrooms

Update master media list and business contacts in database

Update capabilities deck quarterly and client roster as needed

Prepare documents for new business, including capabilities decks and business proposals

Manage office operations (both in-person and virtually), which includes but is not limited to: organizing cleaner’s schedule, order office supplies, manage office equipment (computers, printers, etc)

Act as point-of-contact for the office with building management and scheduling work when needed, such as movers, electricians, locksmiths, etc

Order gifts and flowers for editors and clients

Direct incoming business inquiries via Krupp Group general email address

Receive office mail, sort and pass out accordingly

Coordinate email, phone, office key, and desk space set up for new employees

Direct incoming job and internship inquiries

Update various Krupp Group documents and maintain server organization

Work with the Krupp team to maintain Krupp calendar of events

Prepare iPads and/or company packet for new business meetings

Assist President with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties

Handle and schedule appointments for President’s calendar including conference calls, meetings, meals, and events with internal and external teams

Help President and internal teams for fashion week, client events, press previews and other projects

Order coffee & meals for President as needed

Send out daily email with news links

Compile, create and send out quarterly company newsletters

Manage and curate content for KG’s Social Channels

o Create content and manage KG Instagram

o Revamp KG’s LinkedIn

o Develop and execute intern recruitment strategy and process from start to finish including drafting descriptions, posting, sourcing applicants, scheduling, interviews, offer extension and onboarding

o Manage all intern communication and coordinate respective classes, events/workshops

o Serve as the point person for interns for general inquiries as well as manage sensitive matters including performance issues and complaints on an as needed basis and escalate as appropriate

Coordinate team related activities such as team building, team outings, volunteering initiatives, birthdays and holiday parties

Qualifications

Genuine interest in fashion and public relations

Exceptional communication and writing skills preferred

Well-versed in the following software applications: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook

Ability to quickly adapt, prioritize and work on multiple projects in condensed timeframes

Organized and able to work with minimal direction and high level of discretion

Social media and Adobe suite experience preferred

To Apply: Email your resumes and cover letters in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Office & People Coordinator.