LELET NY Is Hiring A Head of Production and Development In New York, NY

LELET NY is a modern Hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

Responsibilities:

Work collaboratively with web and wholesale sales team to come up with deadlines for seasonal production orders and timelines for re-orders and special orders

Source, purchase and issue all raw material POs for sampling, initial orders, and reorders

Create, maintain, and monitor seasonal development and production calendar, ensuring that the production is timely and cost effective

Manage all factory finished goods and raw material vendor relationships, including hardware

Manage raw material pricing, lead-times, minimums and inventory to ensure the most competitive pricing, timely deliveries and margin goals are met

Monitor and ensure timely deliveries of all needed raw materials and finished goods

Negotiate all pricing for labor and raw materials

Source, evaluate and manage all activity and scheduling of deliverables

Work with development team to create and maintain cost sheets for all products that meet margin and retail price goals ensuring the cost of goods sold for each style

Oversee and maintain quality control by monitoring product standards and implementing quality control programs; ensuring product is being made to LELET NY standards

Review and approve all invoices to ensure

Work with Design Director to provide input on silhouettes, fabrics, color and price point based on historical data to help establish the merchandise line plan

Evaluate and issue in-season reorders for inventory management and communicate with factories and vendors to ensure timely delivery

Communicate production timeline to Sales team in order to advise wholesale accounts and e-comm availability

Collaborate with development team to provide production insights that should inform future season development; help drive growth and evolution by utilizing production knowledge and factory capabilities to conceptualize and develop new product opportunities

Desired Skills & Experience:

2 years of proven experience in production and/or product development

Very strong planning and organization skills, acute attention to detail

Very comfortable in an ever-Changing, entrepreneurial environment

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel) and RLM or other inventory management software

Customer-oriented approach – personable and outgoing

Proficiency with Shopify

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Strong negotiating skills

Problem-solving capabilities