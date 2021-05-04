Sponsored Story

LELET NY Is Hiring A Head of Production and Development In New York, NY

LELET NY is a modern Hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.
Responsibilities:

  • Work collaboratively with web and wholesale sales team to come up with deadlines for seasonal production orders and timelines for re-orders and special orders
  • Source, purchase and issue all raw material POs for sampling, initial orders, and reorders
  • Create, maintain, and monitor seasonal development and production calendar, ensuring that the production is timely and cost effective
  • Manage all factory finished goods and raw material vendor relationships, including hardware
  • Manage raw material pricing, lead-times, minimums and inventory to ensure the most competitive pricing, timely deliveries and margin goals are met
  • Monitor and ensure timely deliveries of all needed raw materials and finished goods
  • Negotiate all pricing for labor and raw materials
  • Source, evaluate and manage all activity and scheduling of deliverables
  • Work with development team to create and maintain cost sheets for all products that meet margin and retail price goals ensuring the cost of goods sold for each style
  • Oversee and maintain quality control by monitoring product standards and implementing quality control programs; ensuring product is being made to LELET NY standards
  • Review and approve all invoices to ensure
  • Work with Design Director to provide input on silhouettes, fabrics, color and price point based on historical data to help establish the merchandise line plan
  • Evaluate and issue in-season reorders for inventory management and communicate with factories and vendors to ensure timely delivery
  • Communicate production timeline to Sales team in order to advise wholesale accounts and e-comm availability
  • Collaborate with development team to provide production insights that should inform future season development; help drive growth and evolution by utilizing production knowledge and factory capabilities to conceptualize and develop new product opportunities

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • 2 years of proven experience in production and/or product development
  • Very strong planning and organization skills, acute attention to detail
  • Very comfortable in an ever-Changing, entrepreneurial environment
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel) and RLM or other inventory management software
  • Customer-oriented approach – personable and outgoing
  • Proficiency with Shopify
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
  • Strong negotiating skills
  • Problem-solving capabilities

To Apply: Please send your resume to leletny@gmail.com subject line Head of Production and Development

