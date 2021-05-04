LELET NY Is Seeking Summer Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
Position: Paid Summer Internship
Location: New York NY
LELET NY is a modern Hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Extremely organized and pay close attention to detail
- Available 3-5 days a week
- Computer skills and proficient in excel
- Work well in a fast-paced environment
- Active listener with excellent communication skills
- Understanding of Shopify a plus
- Positive “can-do” attitude
Principal Responsibilities:
- Database entry and management (keeping track of orders and products needed to fulfill orders)
- Assistance in showroom management and organization
- Assist with filing away new or returned inventory
- Assembling and packing E-commerce orders
- Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for all orders
- Managing the production process by picking up and dropping off at our multiple production facilities
- Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day
To Apply: Please send your resume to nina@leletny.com subject line Paid Summer Internship