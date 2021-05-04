Sponsored Story

LELET NY Is Seeking Summer Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

LELET NY is a modern Hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.
lelet ny

Position: Paid Summer Internship
Location: New York NY

LELET NY is a modern Hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Extremely organized and pay close attention to detail
  • Available 3-5 days a week
  • Computer skills and proficient in excel
  • Work well in a fast-paced environment
  • Active listener with excellent communication skills
  • Understanding of Shopify a plus
  • Positive “can-do” attitude

Principal Responsibilities:

  • Database entry and management (keeping track of orders and products needed to fulfill orders)
  • Assistance in showroom management and organization
  • Assist with filing away new or returned inventory
  • Assembling and packing E-commerce orders
  • Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for all orders
  • Managing the production process by picking up and dropping off at our multiple production facilities
  • Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day

To Apply: Please send your resume to nina@leletny.com subject line Paid Summer Internship

