LELET NY Is Seeking Summer Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

LELET NY is a modern Hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

Position: Paid Summer Internship

Location: New York NY

Preferred Qualifications:

Extremely organized and pay close attention to detail

Available 3-5 days a week

Computer skills and proficient in excel

Work well in a fast-paced environment

Active listener with excellent communication skills

Understanding of Shopify a plus

Positive “can-do” attitude

Principal Responsibilities:

Database entry and management (keeping track of orders and products needed to fulfill orders)

Assistance in showroom management and organization

Assist with filing away new or returned inventory

Assembling and packing E-commerce orders

Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for all orders

Managing the production process by picking up and dropping off at our multiple production facilities

Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day