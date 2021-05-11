Sponsored Story

L’ETOILE SPORT IS HIRING AN ASSISTANT DESIGNER IN NEW YORK, NY

L’Etoile Sport is an American sportswear brand that fuses fashion with function. The collection, known for its clean lines, luxurious fabrics, and classically modern designs, includes tennis, golf, and activewear.
L’Etoile Sport, a luxury active wear company looking for an assistant designer with a strong Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign knowledge.

Responsibilities:

  • Must be creative and passionate for women’s athletic wear 
  • Research trends and current runways for the design meetings.
  • Assist in design and sketching development of the collection.
  • Design mood and concept boards by operating Photoshop.
  • Use Adobe Suite to sketch and spec new designs and update existing sketches and specifications
  • Accurately spec garments and create tech-packs detailing fabrics and trims
  • Participate and attend all fittings until approved fit. Take detailed notes and follow up as needed.
  • Work directly with the designer in brainstorming the garments and accessories.
  • Source fabrics and trimmings with the designer.
  • Design presentation and promotional materials: eg. Linesheets, Lookbooks, marketing materials, social media marketing
  • Assist the Director of Operations with wholesale as needed.
  • Light travel for major tradeshows.
  • Maintaining production schedule and communicating with production and vendors to coordinate timely delivery of samples and product.
  • Assisting with Ecommerce, Managing website catalogs and loading product photography across sites. Handle purchases, orders fulfilments, and ensuring shipments and deliveries are sent to the customer.

Qualifications:

  • Strong Graphic Skills
  • Skilled in the Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign)
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel
  • Self-motivated and organized
  • College degree or equivalent experience in Fashion Design or related field

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@letoilesport.com, subject line Assistant Designer.

