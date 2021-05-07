Must Read: Lipstick Sales Are Down, How Ewan McGregor Prepared to Portray Halston

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Lipstick sales are down, but category continues to expand

Makeup sales were down 34% in 2020, with lipstick being the hardest-hit category, seeing a 41% decline in sales. "And yet, early 2021 has seen an influx of lip launches," writes Ryma Chikhoune for WWD. "The majority of recent product launches are, in fact, largely matte formulations — and mask-proof — or infused with skin care benefits." {WWD}

How Ewan McGregor prepared to portray Roy Halston

Ewan McGregor will portray Roy Halston in a Ryan Murphy miniseries about the designer coming to Netflix. The actor says he prepared for the role by "having tea with [Liza] Minnelli, who was Halston's best friend, and obsessively watching 'Project Runway'," writes Maureen Dowd, who interviewed McGregor and several of Halston's friends for The New York Times. {The New York Times}

Muslim customers want luxury fashion

"When modest fashion landed on runways across the world in 2018, it seemed like a turning point in fashion. At long last, brands were ready to embrace modest-dressing consumers," writes Ezreen Benissan for Vogue Business. "Three years on, however, progress has been slower than anticipated and luxury brands are failing to reach Muslim consumers." While the modest fashion market is growing, luxury brands and retailers have been slow to cater to consumers looking for these items. {Vogue Business}

The 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipients share their vision for fashion's future

Vogue interviewed the winners of the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund — including Batsheva Hay of Batsheva, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta, Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa, Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka of House of Aama, Kenneth Nicholson, Jameel Mohammed of Khiry and LaQuan Smith — to discuss "how their business changed in 2020 and their hopeful plans for 're-emerging' this summer." {Vogue}

