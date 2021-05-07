March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Assistant In Dumbo, Brooklyn
Company: March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few. Our company was founded by a WOC and our team consists of 2 WOC. We have 5 accounts and are rapidly growing every month! If you are looking to grow with a company, have the opportunity to be creative, and learn a ton about social media - keep reading!
Role: Part Time Social Media Assistant
We are looking for a highly organized, creative and self-directed *Social Media Assistant. If you can commit to getting the job done and working hard, we want to hire you!
What you'll do:
- Weekly target market research across all clients industries - report to founder what content is working across all platforms
- Monitor and track analytics weekly
- Oversee daily social operations including posting/scheduling content, creating and editing media assets and content management (must be able to create and edit media assets)
- Assist with social media copy
- Pay attention to trends on TikTok and ideate creative ways to apply the trend to our clients
- Assist with execution on social media strategies, including individual platform strategies.
- Assist founder with in person content shoots
- Assist with casting models for client shoots
Skills & Experience:
- Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest
- Understanding of creative development process and media planning
- Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multi-task
- The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
- A desire to learn! And attend classes paid for by agency
- Work hours are flexible, as long as posts go up/ you do what needs to be done.
- In-person meetings on Fridays in Dumbo. Meals comped.
- 15-20 hours per week, $20 an hour
To Apply: Please send your resume to marchforthagency@gmail.com - include 3 accounts you love to follow and why