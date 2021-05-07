Sponsored Story

March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Assistant In Dumbo, Brooklyn

March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few.
Company: March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few. Our company was founded by a WOC and our team consists of 2 WOC. We have 5 accounts and are rapidly growing every month! If you are looking to grow with a company, have the opportunity to be creative, and learn a ton about social media - keep reading!

Role: Part Time Social Media Assistant

We are looking for a highly organized, creative and self-directed *Social Media Assistant. If you can commit to getting the job done and working hard, we want to hire you!

What you'll do:

  • Weekly target market research across all clients industries - report to founder what content is working across all platforms
  • Monitor and track analytics weekly
  •  Oversee daily social operations including posting/scheduling content, creating and editing media assets and content management (must be able to create and edit media assets)
  •  Assist with social media copy
  • Pay attention to trends on TikTok and ideate creative ways to apply the trend to our clients
  •  Assist with execution on social media strategies, including individual platform strategies.
  • Assist founder with in person content shoots
  • Assist with casting models for client shoots

Skills & Experience:

  •  Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest
  •  Understanding of creative development process and media planning
  •  Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multi-task
  •  The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
  • A desire to learn! And attend classes paid for by agency

- Work hours are flexible, as long as posts go up/ you do what needs to be done.
- In-person meetings on Fridays in Dumbo. Meals comped.
- 15-20 hours per week, $20 an hour

To Apply: Please send your resume to marchforthagency@gmail.com - include 3 accounts you love to follow and why 

