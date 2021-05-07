March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Assistant In Dumbo, Brooklyn

March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few.

Company: March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few. Our company was founded by a WOC and our team consists of 2 WOC. We have 5 accounts and are rapidly growing every month! If you are looking to grow with a company, have the opportunity to be creative, and learn a ton about social media - keep reading!

Role: Part Time Social Media Assistant

We are looking for a highly organized, creative and self-directed *Social Media Assistant. If you can commit to getting the job done and working hard, we want to hire you!

What you'll do:

Weekly target market research across all clients industries - report to founder what content is working across all platforms

Monitor and track analytics weekly

Oversee daily social operations including posting/scheduling content, creating and editing media assets and content management (must be able to create and edit media assets)

Assist with social media copy

Pay attention to trends on TikTok and ideate creative ways to apply the trend to our clients

Assist with execution on social media strategies, including individual platform strategies.

Assist founder with in person content shoots

Assist with casting models for client shoots

Skills & Experience:

Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest

Understanding of creative development process and media planning

Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multi-task

The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely

A desire to learn! And attend classes paid for by agency

- Work hours are flexible, as long as posts go up/ you do what needs to be done.

- In-person meetings on Fridays in Dumbo. Meals comped.

- 15-20 hours per week, $20 an hour

To Apply: Please send your resume to marchforthagency@gmail.com - include 3 accounts you love to follow and why