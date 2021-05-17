Sponsored Story

Markarian Is Hiring A Customer Relations & Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill.
About Us:

Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.

About the Role:

The Customer Relations & Sales Assistant will work to ensure our customers have the most elevated and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their customer service, sales, and logistics skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and prior experience in luxury or designer retail.

This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with fulfillment team to ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner
  • Monitor inventory and ensure it is accurately reflected online
  • Keep customer and order notes up to date and organized for all team members
  • Handle e-commerce returns for refund or store credit
  • Ensure international commercial invoices are completed correctly
  • Respond to customer inquiries over email
  • Work with customers in a friendly and professional manner
  • Assist sales manager with private client appointments
  • Assist sales manager with wholesale buying appointments
  • Schedule messengers and assist the Public Relations team with client pulls
  • Escalate any showroom or logistics issues to manager

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum of 1 year experience in customer service, retail, and/or hospitality for a luxury fashion brand or service
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • A love for interacting with people and solving problems
  • Ability to take initiative and multi-task
  • A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with co-workers and clients
  • Excited to work at a fast-growing fashion company

Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Customer Relations & Sales Assistant.

