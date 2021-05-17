Markarian Is Hiring A Customer Relations & Sales Assistant In New York, NY
About Us:
Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.
About the Role:
The Customer Relations & Sales Assistant will work to ensure our customers have the most elevated and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their customer service, sales, and logistics skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and prior experience in luxury or designer retail.
This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with fulfillment team to ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner
- Monitor inventory and ensure it is accurately reflected online
- Keep customer and order notes up to date and organized for all team members
- Handle e-commerce returns for refund or store credit
- Ensure international commercial invoices are completed correctly
- Respond to customer inquiries over email
- Work with customers in a friendly and professional manner
- Assist sales manager with private client appointments
- Assist sales manager with wholesale buying appointments
- Schedule messengers and assist the Public Relations team with client pulls
- Escalate any showroom or logistics issues to manager
Job Requirements:
- Minimum of 1 year experience in customer service, retail, and/or hospitality for a luxury fashion brand or service
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- A love for interacting with people and solving problems
- Ability to take initiative and multi-task
- A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with co-workers and clients
- Excited to work at a fast-growing fashion company
Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Customer Relations & Sales Assistant.