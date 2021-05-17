Markarian Is Hiring A Customer Relations & Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill.

About Us:

Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.

About the Role:

The Customer Relations & Sales Assistant will work to ensure our customers have the most elevated and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their customer service, sales, and logistics skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and prior experience in luxury or designer retail.

This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.

Responsibilities:



Collaborate with fulfillment team to ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner

Monitor inventory and ensure it is accurately reflected online

Keep customer and order notes up to date and organized for all team members

Handle e-commerce returns for refund or store credit

Ensure international commercial invoices are completed correctly

Respond to customer inquiries over email

Work with customers in a friendly and professional manner

Assist sales manager with private client appointments

Assist sales manager with wholesale buying appointments

Schedule messengers and assist the Public Relations team with client pulls

Escalate any showroom or logistics issues to manager



Job Requirements:

Minimum of 1 year experience in customer service, retail, and/or hospitality for a luxury fashion brand or service

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A love for interacting with people and solving problems

Ability to take initiative and multi-task

A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with co-workers and clients

Excited to work at a fast-growing fashion company

Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Customer Relations & Sales Assistant.