Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York or Los Angeles

As an innovative showroom with digital prowess, we maintain valuable media and retailer relationships in several continents and represent some of the greatest talents in the industry.
Author:
Publish date:
mega mega thumb.jpg

We are seeking a highly motivated and organized Junior Account Executive at Mega Mega Projects. Applicants must be creative and independent PR professionals with a passion for jewelry and emerging designers.

Only serious applicants with 2+ years of PR experience and PR client management need apply. PR contacts and jewelry experience a plus. Ideal candidate also has experience and relationships with social media influencers and celebrity stylists.

Please apply directly to Jessica at jkiraly@megamegaprojects.com

Responsibilities include:​

  • Serve as a vital member of the PR team.
  • Support PR Account Executives and PR Director.
  • Help maintain client relationships.
  • Draft and send a variety of press pitches, from trend driven product pitches to feature story pitches.
  • Oversee and assist with sample trafficking.
  • Research and outreach to new contacts.
  • Dependent upon experience, manage your own clients.
  • Maintain and build relationships with editors and stylists.

The Ideal Candidate

  • Previous sample trafficking experience is a MUST.
  • Bachelor's degree, preferably with a focus on Public Relations or Marketing.
  • At least two years of experience in Public Relations, with jewelry or accessories experience a plus.
  • Maintains media contacts and relationships in the luxury market.
  • Existing relationship with celebrity stylists.
  • Knowledge of bloggers, influencers, and social media landscape.
  • Exceptional communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Thrives in a fast-paced, creative environment.
  • Ideally New York or LA based. 

Related Stories

mega mega
Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a fine jewelry and accessories press office and wholesale showroom located in downtown New York City. Mega Mega is a full service luxury brand development agency with a global reach.

GettyImages-619972700 careers
Careers

THINK Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive And Account Executives In New York and Los Angeles

THINK, an established, bi-coastal PR, Digital, and Marketing agency with offices in NY and LA, is looking for a Senior Account Executive (NY) and Account Executives (NY and LA) in their Fashion Division.

azione
Careers

AZIONE IS HIRING A SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, FASHION IN LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK CITY

We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results.

azione
Careers

AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, FASHION IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results.