Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York or Los Angeles
We are seeking a highly motivated and organized Junior Account Executive at Mega Mega Projects. Applicants must be creative and independent PR professionals with a passion for jewelry and emerging designers.
Only serious applicants with 2+ years of PR experience and PR client management need apply. PR contacts and jewelry experience a plus. Ideal candidate also has experience and relationships with social media influencers and celebrity stylists.
Please apply directly to Jessica at jkiraly@megamegaprojects.com
Responsibilities include:
- Serve as a vital member of the PR team.
- Support PR Account Executives and PR Director.
- Help maintain client relationships.
- Draft and send a variety of press pitches, from trend driven product pitches to feature story pitches.
- Oversee and assist with sample trafficking.
- Research and outreach to new contacts.
- Dependent upon experience, manage your own clients.
- Maintain and build relationships with editors and stylists.
The Ideal Candidate
- Previous sample trafficking experience is a MUST.
- Bachelor's degree, preferably with a focus on Public Relations or Marketing.
- At least two years of experience in Public Relations, with jewelry or accessories experience a plus.
- Maintains media contacts and relationships in the luxury market.
- Existing relationship with celebrity stylists.
- Knowledge of bloggers, influencers, and social media landscape.
- Exceptional communication skills, both oral and written.
- Thrives in a fast-paced, creative environment.
- Ideally New York or LA based.