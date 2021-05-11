Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York or Los Angeles

As an innovative showroom with digital prowess, we maintain valuable media and retailer relationships in several continents and represent some of the greatest talents in the industry.

We are seeking a highly motivated and organized Junior Account Executive at Mega Mega Projects. Applicants must be creative and independent PR professionals with a passion for jewelry and emerging designers.

Only serious applicants with 2+ years of PR experience and PR client management need apply. PR contacts and jewelry experience a plus. Ideal candidate also has experience and relationships with social media influencers and celebrity stylists.



Please apply directly to Jessica at jkiraly@megamegaprojects.com

Responsibilities include:​

Serve as a vital member of the PR team.

Support PR Account Executives and PR Director.

Help maintain client relationships.

Draft and send a variety of press pitches, from trend driven product pitches to feature story pitches.

Oversee and assist with sample trafficking.

Research and outreach to new contacts.

Dependent upon experience, manage your own clients.

Maintain and build relationships with editors and stylists.

The Ideal Candidate