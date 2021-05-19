Must Read: Megan Rapinoe Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' A$AP Rocky Covers 'GQ'

Photo: Ryan McGinley for "Harper's Bazaar"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Megan Rapinoe covers Harper's Bazaar

Yashua Simmons styled Megan Rapinoe in a Prada bikini top for the June/July cover of Harper's Bazaar, which was shot by Ryan McGinley. Inside the issue, the soccer player spoke with Mari Uyehara about finding the freedom to be herself, fighting for an equitable playing field and getting engaged. The issue will be available on newsstands on June 8. {Harper's Bazaar}

A$AP Rocky covers GQ

A$AP Rocky covers the June/July issue of GQ in a Vivienne Westwood kilt. The shirtless cover image comes courtesy of stylist George Cortina and photographers Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. In the accompanying cover story, the rapper opens up to GQ's Senior Associate Editor Sam Hine about love, self-discovery and his controversial stint in a Swedish jail in 2019. {GQ}

Valentino to close Red Valentino

Valentino announced its plans to go fur-free starting in 2022 on Tuesday. The label accompanied this announcement with news that it plans to focus on its signature line and to terminate its younger Red Valentino collection by 2024. {Fashionista inbox}

How emerging brands get big media attention

Alexandra Mondalek's latest Business of Fashion piece explores how independent brands and designers can compete for placements in big publications when they're up against the magazine's advertisers. Mondalek also looks at which publications drive the most sales for smaller labels. "Often, brand founders and designers instruct publicists to aim for a feature in Vogue or The New York Times, two publications which are effective in building brand awareness. But a credit in less obvious titles may do more to drive business in the short-term," she writes. {Business of Fashion}

Meet the Filipino designers showcasing their culture through fashion

In a new piece for Nylon, Isiah Magsino talked to several Filipino designers who are merging their love for both fashion and their culture. These creators are making modern renditions of several classic Filipino garments and tapping into longtime artisanal techniques, which helps to showcase the beauty of their country to the rest of the world {Nylon}

