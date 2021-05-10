Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Carolina Herrera Resort 2021 Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex participated in Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, to bring attention to the importance of making Covid-19 vaccines available globally and equitably. Prince Harry appeared live on stage, while Markle was video-conferenced in, speaking from a sunny garden about the role vaccination plays in a gender-responsive pandemic recovery.

"If we work together to bring vaccines to every country and continent, insist that vaccines are equitably distributed and fairly priced, and ensure that governments around the world are donating their additional vaccines to countries in need, then we can begun to fully rebuild — not only to restore us where we were before, but to go further, and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunities, and mobility for women everywhere," the Duchess said.

To deliver this message, the Duchess wore a red poppy-print shirt dress by Carolina Herrera from the Resort 2021 collection, designed by Wes Gordon, the brand confirmed. She turned to the American fashion house for another big moment recently: to share the news of her pregnancy.

Markle spoke about her future child during the VAX LIVE broadcast. She said that, when she and Prince Harry "think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and set all of us up for success, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow."

Homepage photo: Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images

