Great Outfits in Fashion History: Meghan Markle in a Repeat Furry, Cream-Colored Coat

One of the things I most admire about Meghan Markle's style is that it's so often relatable — minus that whole custom-Givenchy-fairy-tale-wedding moment, of course. She may be the Duchess of Sussex these days, but her wardrobe rules are no different than they were back when she was just an actor on the show "Suits."

A key tenet of Markle's style is rewearing old favorites. (Duchesses! They're just like us!) Case in point: This fluffy, furry Miu Miu coat that she was first seen wearing at a New York City party celebrating the seventh edition of the brand's Women's Tales back in February 2014. At the time, she wore it with a full look from Miu Miu's Resort 2014 collection. But a full year later, in February 2015, Markle broke it out again to top the outfit she wore to Wes Gordon's Fall 2015 fashion show, featuring the designer's front-split skirt in baby blue. (Another key Markle tenet: Loyalty! She still wears Gordon's designs today, though they come with a Carolina Herrera tag inside.)

Markle completed the look with a white cami and pointed-toe Jimmy Choo flats in a tan suede. I love that she opted out of fussy heels, which makes the skirt feel more casual. Plus, if you slip off the coat and swap the shoes for some sandals, this is a spring-ready look.

Make like Markle and pick up a slinky top to layer with your summer skirts:

