Must Read: Costume Institute Announces Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka as Met Gala Co-Chairs

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka will co-chair September Met Gala

The first of two upcoming Met Galas has revealed its esteemed panel of co-chairs: The museum's Costume Institute announced on Monday that the opening party for In America: A Lexicon of Fashion in September will be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka; Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will be honorary co-chairs. According to Vogue, the dress code will be "American Independence." {Fashionista Inbox}

Billie Eilish covers British Vogue

Over the weekend, British Vogue unveiled its latest cover starring Eilish "as we’ve never seen her before," Edward Enninful wrote in his editor's letter — clad in figure-hugging, lingerie-inspired, neutral-toned custom looks, with her new blonde hair — "but as always with Billie, it goes deeper, and it is the story behind the transformation that is key." You can read more about it on Vogue U.K.'s website. {Vogue U.K.}

Zara is officially launching beauty

Zara is debuting its first comprehensive beauty line on May 12 (it has previously released lipsticks and scents), which it developed with makeup artist Diane Kendal. There are color cosmetics for eyes, lips, face and nails, many of them available in refillable packaging. You can preview the products in the gallery below — pricing starts at $4.90 (for some refills) and goes up to $25.90. {Fashionista Inbox}

20 Gallery 20 Images

Melissa Mercedes wins Eloquii and The Curvy Fashionista's 2021 Cultivate Award

Eloquii and The Curvy Fashionista revealed the winner of its 2021 Cultivate Awards, which aim to support BIPOC indie plus-size fashion designers through a $10,000 grant, a year-long mentorship program and product collaboration. L.A.-based Melissa Mercedes got the top honor, while Christian Omeshun's A'Shontay Hubbard from Atlanta and Courtney Noelle's Courtney Smith from New York City were named runners up. {Fashionista Inbox}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.