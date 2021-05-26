Must Read: Michael Kors Will Present In-Person at Fashion Week, A New Modeling Agency Seeks to Highlight Indigenous Talent

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Michael Kors returns to New York Fashion Week

On Wednesday, Michael Kors announced that he will present his Spring 2022 Collection at New York Fashion Week via a live, in-person runway show on Sept. 10. "This is an important moment for New York, and we're proud to support the city and the industry during this season's New York Fashion Week," said Kors in a press statement. "I am thrilled about the return of live performance throughout New York this autumn, and I look forward to presenting my collection to a live audience." {Fashionista inbox}

The future of shopping

Hilary George-Parkin explores the future of retail and how the pandemic has changed how Americans shop for Vox's The Goods. "Just because vaccinated Americans can safely shop like they used to doesn't mean all of them will," George-Parkin notes. "Some have moved to the suburbs and now frequent strip malls instead of street-level boutiques; others have changed jobs and routines. Some won't be going back to the office every day, so they're less likely to buy a new dress shirt or pop into the downtown shops after work. Many have also grown accustomed to the ease of curbside pickup and now expect their trips to the store to be as quick and convenient as checking out online." {The Goods/Vox}

A new modeling agency seeks to highlight Indigenous talent

Christian Allaire writes about Supernaturals Modelling, the Vancouver-based "first all-Indigenous modeling agency," which launched last week, for Vogue. Indigenous founders Joleen Mitton and Patrick Shannon "hope to foster a safe space for Indigenous talent, in part by working with clients ahead of jobs to ensure their models are never put in uncomfortable situations...so many others have experienced on-set," writes Allaire. {Vogue}

Can the body and skin positivity movements resonate on a global scale?

Writing for Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz questions whether the body and skin positivity movements can resonate throughout a global retail landscape. "Beauty brands must adjust to account for different consumer expectations in certain Asian markets versus western ones. In the US, the nascent but growing body and skin positivity movement is influencing the way beauty is marketed and sold. But some Asian markets lag behind in terms of embracing 'flaws,' as perfection is still the ideal," she notes. {Business of Fashion}

