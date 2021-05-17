Mignonne Gavigan Is Hiring An Accounts Receivable Assistant In New York, NY

Title: Accounts Receivable Assistant

Part-time, approximately 10 hours/week

Description:

Mignonne Gavigan Inc. is seeking a part time Accounts Receivable (A/R) Specialist. A successful candidate for this position will be ready to enter, post and reconcile payments, research and resolve customer A/R issues, prepare aging report, place billing and collection correspondence, maintain cash receipts journal, update, and reconcile sub-ledger to G/L.

Responsibilities:

• Assist vendors to help resolve payment issues, keeping track of any payment plans

• Identify delinquent customer accounts through various means, e.g. written correspondence, phone contact, and making arrangements for payment

• Reconcile bank accounts, customer payment remittances and balancing financial data in various ledgers

• Follow up with customers for timely payments in a cordial manner via email and/or phone

• Confirm vendor / customer documents and codes

• Represent and exude the values, culture, and mission of the organization

Desired Skills & Experience:

• 2+ years of relevant experience Accounts Receivable (AR) experience preferred

• Experience with QuickBooks

• Experience with RLM a plus

• Strong analytical skills in basic accounts receivable and accounting policy

• AA or BS/BA degree in Accounting or related field

• Dependability in Microsoft Office with moderate Excel skills in particular (VLOOKUP is sufficient)

• Great attention to detail and strong communication skills (email, phone and internal)

To Apply: Please send your resume to Aaron@mignonnegavigan.com, subject line Accounts Receivable Assistant.