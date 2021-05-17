Sponsored Story

Mignonne Gavigan Is Hiring An Accounts Receivable Assistant In New York, NY

Mignonne Gavigan Inc. is seeking a part time Accounts Receivable (A/R) Specialist.
Author:
Publish date:
Mignonne Gavigan Logo

Title: Accounts Receivable Assistant
Part-time, approximately 10 hours/week

Description:

Mignonne Gavigan Inc. is seeking a part time Accounts Receivable (A/R) Specialist. A successful candidate for this position will be ready to enter, post and reconcile payments, research and resolve customer A/R issues, prepare aging report, place billing and collection correspondence, maintain cash receipts journal, update, and reconcile sub-ledger to G/L.

Responsibilities:

• Assist vendors to help resolve payment issues, keeping track of any payment plans
• Identify delinquent customer accounts through various means, e.g. written correspondence, phone contact, and making arrangements for payment
• Reconcile bank accounts, customer payment remittances and balancing financial data in various ledgers
• Follow up with customers for timely payments in a cordial manner via email and/or phone
• Confirm vendor / customer documents and codes
• Represent and exude the values, culture, and mission of the organization

Desired Skills & Experience:

• 2+ years of relevant experience Accounts Receivable (AR) experience preferred
• Experience with QuickBooks
• Experience with RLM a plus
• Strong analytical skills in basic accounts receivable and accounting policy
• AA or BS/BA degree in Accounting or related field
• Dependability in Microsoft Office with moderate Excel skills in particular (VLOOKUP is sufficient)
• Great attention to detail and strong communication skills (email, phone and internal)

To Apply: Please send your resume to Aaron@mignonnegavigan.com, subject line Accounts Receivable Assistant.

Related Stories

INTERN1
Sponsored Story

MIGNONNE GAVIGAN IS HIRING SUMMER INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Mignonne Gavigan is an advanced contemporary jewelry and accessories brand.

Mignonne Gavigan 2
Careers

Mignonne Gavigan Is Seeking An Intern In New York, NY

The intern will be an integral part of the Mignonne Gavigan team and will work directly with senior team members in a fast-growing company.

LSF INTERNSHIP PHOTO
Careers

LoveShackFancy Is Hiring An Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Specialist In New York, NY

A contemporary fast growing apparel brand in Chelsea NY is looking for a Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Specialist with factoring experience to manage AP, AR, Credit Approvals, Cash applications, Chargebacks

M I G N O N N E G A V I G A N
Careers

Mignonne Gavigan Is Hiring A Wholesale Assistant Merchandiser In New York, NY

The Wholesale Assistant Merchandiser will support Mignonne Gavigan’s specialty and department store business. They will be responsible for representing the brand at events, working with buyers and supporting the logistics behind the Wholesale operations.