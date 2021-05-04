Milk Makeup Is Seeking A Regulatory Intern In New York, NY (Remote, Paid Internship)

Over the course of your 14-week digital summer program, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a product throughout its lifecycle from a regulatory perspective.

MILK MAKEUP

Regulatory Intern Summer 2021

Please note this is a digital and paid internship of $15 an hour for 2-3 days a week. Looking for currently enrolled or those recently graduated. Throughout the 14-week program, you’ll be working with us remotely due to COVID-19.

NEW YORK

Starts: May 31st 2021

About the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

#LiveYourLook

About the MILK MAKEUP INTERNSHIP PROGRAM:

Over the course of your 14-week digital summer program, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a product throughout its lifecycle from a regulatory perspective. This includes assisting with formula reviews, documentation prep, and artwork reviews. You will also have the opportunity to participate in product registration projects for different countries. By gaining focused experience in cosmetic regulatory, you will build a specialized skill set to help further your career in beauty. Our inspiration is our inclusive community and culture. We want to help you build your own network with some of the world’s coolest and innovative people.

Your VIBE:

Naturally progressiv e: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.

e: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks. Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.

You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind. Rulebreaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.

You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start. Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.

You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers. Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

What you’ll be UP TO:

Registration document prep

IL review and formatting

Artwork review - including copy language review

It’d be CHILL if you:

Product Development or Science related major

Excellent ability to analyze, prioritize, and time manage

Lover of all things beauty

Knowledge of cosmetic ingredients

Strong research, time management, communication (both written and verbal) and adaptability skills

Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mmu_summerregulatoryintern