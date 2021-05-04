Milk Makeup Is Seeking An ECommerce Digital Intern In New York, NY (Remote, Paid Internship)

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

MILK MAKEUP

Ecommerce Intern Summer 2021

Please note this is a digital and paid internship of $15 an hour for 2-3 days a week. Looking for currently enrolled or those recently graduated. Throughout the 14-week program, you’ll be working with us remotely due to COVID-19.

NEW YORK

Starts: May 31st 2021

About the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

#LiveYourLook

About the MILK MAKEUP INTERNSHIP PROGRAM:

Over the course of your 14-week summer program, we want you to help us broaden our Milk Makeup Mob! You’ll contribute to the creative production of 360 campaigns and asset creation for product launches as part of a cross-functional Creative Team consisting of Art Direction, Editorial and Social Media. This is truly a behind the scenes experience! Milk Makeup was born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our inspiration is our inclusive community and culture; we want to help you build your own network and relationships with some of the world’s coolest, most innovative people.

Your VIBE:

Naturally progressiv e: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.

e: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks. Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.

You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind. Rulebreaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.

You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start. Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.

You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers. Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

What you’ll be UP TO:

Learning the different ecommerce departments including email, merchandising and analytics

Researching competitors and leaders in the market.

Participate in the strategy of site merchandising content

Gain understanding and how to leverage google analytics

Aid in strategy and support for customer experience

It’d be CHILL if you:

A love of all things beauty

Well versed in digital platforms

Strong time management, communication and adaptability skills

Proficient in Google docs, sheets and slides

Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Google Analytics experience a plus!

Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mmu_summerecommintern