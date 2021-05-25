MMPR NEW YORK IS HIRING – SHOWROOM COORDINATOR

Michele Marie PR is seeking a highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individual for a full-time position as a Showroom Coordinator to join our ever-growing, recently relocated NYC office in SoHo.

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment.

We are looking for a qualified candidate in NEW YORK to join our public relations team as a Showroom Coordinator. Candidates must currently live in New York. Looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to assist a busy showroom.

Requirements:

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)

Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required

Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure showroom is organized, including maintaining seasonal inventory for a variety of clients and managing incoming and outgoing samples

Assisting Account Executives with pitching, list building, and editor gifting

Eager to work in the very fast-paced fashion industry

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: NY Showroom Coordinator.