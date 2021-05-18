MOCIUN is hiring a Fine Jewelry Sales & Customer Experience Specialist in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The successful candidate will be passionate about jewelry, art and design and be excited by the prospect of working with gemstones and Mociun jewelry.

At our Williamsburg showroom location and through our online presence, Mociun strives to create a luxury experience. We’re focused on offering unique and one of a kind jewelry, as well as exceptional customer experiences in an inspiring environment. To aid us in this mission, we're seeking a talented Fine Jewelry Sales & Customer Experience Specialist to join our team and help grow our business. The successful candidate will be passionate about jewelry, art and design and be excited by the prospect of working with gemstones and Mociun jewelry. The candidate will have a high level of sales and customer service skills and will like working in a fast-paced, dynamic, collaborative work environment, and be motivated in this multifaceted role. They will also be a ‘people person’ who loves getting to know our interesting clients and gets a buzz from helping them find the perfect piece.

Key job duties include:

Sales

● Provide excellent customer service for all clients through a high-level product knowledge

● Continuously expand knowledge of Mociun’s product assortment

● Create plans and strategies to work towards sales goals

● Host in-person and virtual appointments with clients

● Provide analysis and reporting on how sales are tracking, client feedback, and merchandise assortment

● Ensure proper care is taken for all sales, paperwork, receipts and invoices

● Strong communication with the entire sales team and Creative Director on a daily basis

Clienteling

● Create a welcoming environment, whether it be in person or virtually, making oneself available to chat and answer questions

● Build a rapport and establish long term relationships with clients

● Follow up after a sale to ensure the client loves their purchase, keep track of important dates (birthdays, anniversaries, etc.) and send out personalized emails/texts when new pieces are available

● Scheduling and calendar management (maintaining an accurate and organized daily client schedule; scheduling and confirming appointments)

● Respond promptly to calls, live chats, emails in a timely fashion

Administration

● Manage regularly scheduled, weekly stock takes and inventory accuracy on all physical product and make note of any discrepancies

● Communicate with Mociun’s production department (submit and keep track of client orders)

● Process returns, repairs, and special orders

● Follow all safety and loss prevention systems and processes

Ideal candidates are:

● Experienced in managing and reporting on sales budgets

● Experienced in luxury sales, working with high value merchandise and VIP clients

● Committed to delivering top notch, personalized customer service

● Ideally, knowledgeable of diamonds, gemstones and jewelry production processes

● Excellent at listening, must have stellar communication skills

● High energy and positive attitude

● Ability to work collaboratively with a small team

Qualification:

● Minimum of 5 years sales experience in a luxury role

● Experience in POS systems

● Completion of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen Covid-19 vaccination

This full-time, in person position is based out of our retail showroom and office, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Weekend availability is necessary as needed.

Please email your resume and cover letter to jobs@mociun.com with the subject: Fine Jewelry Sales & Customer Experience Specialist