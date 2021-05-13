Must Read: Moschino Is Coming to New York Fashion Week, Prada Announces New Diversity Commitments

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Moschino is coming to New York Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott will present his Spring 2022 collection for Moschino during New York Fashion Week on September 9. (The brand returns to the city after staging its Pre-Fall 2020 line at the New York Transit Museum in December 2019. This follows a series of efforts from IMG to bring back and revitalize the event for the upcoming season. {Fashionista Inbox}

Prada announces new diversity commitments

The Prada Group is taking steps to further diversity and inclusion both within its corporate structure and in the fashion industry as a whole, funding a series of programs to support and uplift people of color. These include a paid internship; a scholarship to cover tuition at FIT for "a top-performing, diverse American student pursuing a fashion career" and a "top-performing female student from Ghana or Kenya" beginning in the Fall 2021 term; a course with UNFPA for young women in Kenya and Ghana "that uses fashion and design as a powerful tool to affect social change and promote gender equality"; and a three-year design lab in partnership with Dorchester Industries for designers of color in Chicago, New York and L.A. {Fashionista Inbox}

Robin Givhan on the changing face of modeling

In her latest for The Washington Post, Robin Givhan explores how the modeling industry has (slowly, gradually) opened up from a very specific Western beauty ideal to include people of different backgrounds, sizes, ethnicities, ages and abilities. "Increasingly, everyone is a model — or at least, everyone can be," she argues. "We can be airbrushed influencers in our own Instagram stories, mini pitchmen on TikTok and street-cast character actors in advertisements for mass-market brands like Dove and Third Love or high-end labels such as Rick Owens and Balenciaga. Model agencies these days pride themselves on signing virtually anyone who simply wants to be a model rather than only those approved by conventional wisdom. Fashion models are no longer an embodiment of exclusivity. They are, instead, a reflection of the mundane and the gloriously imperfect." {The Washington Post}

That "Ziwe" look

Jessica Testa speaks with Ziwe Fumudoh about the role fashion and beauty play in creating the character she embodies on her new Showtime series, "Ziwe" — working with costume designer Pamela Shepard-Hill and, at times, even borrowing from her own closet — for The New York Times. "This character is hyperbolic," she said. "And you see that reflected in how I dress." {The New York Times}

Why Instagram still isn't a shopping destination

Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen reports on Instagram's Checkout feature, first introduced in 2019, and its other efforts to encourage shopping directly on the app, why they've been largely unsuccessful and what they can tell us about what users and brands want from social media commerce. {Business of Fashion}

Tanya Taylor launches swim

Tanya Taylor released her first in-house swim line on Thursday. (The designer previously collaborated with Summersalt on a capsule.) There are four suits — two one-pieces and two bikinis, each featuring touches inspired by the brand's signature silhouettes (think wrap details, smocking, ties) — three sarongs, a beach bag and a hat, all of which tie back to prints from the Summer 2021 collection. Most styles are available in sizes XS through 3X, with prices starting at $85 and going up to $190. You can see and shop the collection in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

