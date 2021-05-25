Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Scott in a Brandon Maxwell Gown Fit for a Disney Princess

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Though by that point, Naomi Scott had built up a robust IMDb profile (don't sleep on "Lemonade Mouth"), 2019's live-action "Aladdin" introduced her to a massive global audience. Many were meeting her for the first time as Princess Jasmine. Naturally, the accompanying press tour was crucial: It would not only show people who the actor is, but also help establish her as a Disney leading lady.

Throughout appearances and red carpets in Paris, London, Berlin and L.A., Scott wore a mix of runway and custom designer looks, styled by Zadrian Smith, that did just that. At the time, he told Vogue U.K.: "I approached Naomi's wardrobe like a magazine shoot with 'Aladdin' as the theme. I looked at the history of Arabian fairytales, Middle Eastern royalty and the cultural map linking these to 'Aladdin.'"

The tour culminated in the ultimate princess moment: a bespoke bubblegum pink ballgown with a sheer high-neck bolero top by Brandon Maxwell. Every single element, from the color to the fullness of the skirt to the cascading sleeves, commands attention — much like a royal would. Still, it felt modern, with its diagonal slash across the bodice and functional pockets. Smith told Vogue U.K. that they thought of Maxwell, specifically, because he "has the precision and the eye of a stylist. He thinks about how a dress will look in the photographs and how a woman can pose as he sketches it."

