Navia Vision Is Seeking A Production Intern In New York, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Production Intern to assist with the preparation of photo-shoots and events.
Navia Vision is a full-service boutique production agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from live events to photo and video productions.

Responsibilities include:

  • Working with the team on pre-production, on set support, and event day logistics.
  • Work includes but is not limited to:
    o Office Assistance
    o Location Sourcing
    o Prop Sourcing
    o Team Outreach
    o Travel Booking
    o Scheduling

Requirements:

  • You love learning and are a problem solver
  • You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
  • Understanding of Microsoft Office
  • Must be organized with acute attention to detail
  • Great attitude and a can-do spirit.
  • Must have strong communication and timing skills
  • Should be available minimum of 2 days/week and must be able to get college credit for internship
  • Must be available for a 3-4 month commitment
  • Perks: Fun paced work culture, team of mostly female collaborators and creatives, weekly team coffee dates to cute shops in Williamsburg

Dates:

  • To be discussed upon interview

Please send your resume to taylor@naviavision.com, subject line Production Internship.

