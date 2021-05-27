Navia Vision Is Seeking A Production Intern In New York, NY
Navia Vision is looking for a Production Intern to assist with the preparation of photo-shoots and events.
Navia Vision is a full-service boutique production agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from live events to photo and video productions.
Responsibilities include:
- Working with the team on pre-production, on set support, and event day logistics.
- Work includes but is not limited to:
o Office Assistance
o Location Sourcing
o Prop Sourcing
o Team Outreach
o Travel Booking
o Scheduling
Requirements:
- You love learning and are a problem solver
- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
- Understanding of Microsoft Office
- Must be organized with acute attention to detail
- Great attitude and a can-do spirit.
- Must have strong communication and timing skills
- Should be available minimum of 2 days/week and must be able to get college credit for internship
- Must be available for a 3-4 month commitment
- Perks: Fun paced work culture, team of mostly female collaborators and creatives, weekly team coffee dates to cute shops in Williamsburg
Dates:
- To be discussed upon interview
Please send your resume to taylor@naviavision.com, subject line Production Internship.