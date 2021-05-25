Nous Model Management Is Hiring A Digital Content Manager And In-House Photographer In Los Angeles

This unique opportunity is perfect for a creative person who is looking for something part-time that will eventually turn into a full-time position.

Seeking a Digital Content Manager and In-house Photographer for a boutique modeling agency, Nous Model Management. This unique opportunity is perfect for a creative person who is looking for something part-time that will eventually turn into a full-time position. Office is centrally located near the LACMA, with parking included. The agency is on the ninth floor with floor to ceiling windows--a photographer's dream!

This position involves large amounts of photography, both still and video, and retouching. You will be responsible for taking model digitals in a beautiful daylight studio, strong knowledge of natural light is necessary. Experience with studio lighting is also a plus. Your skills must also include natural skin retouching. You will shoot and edit short videos in iMovie, so basic video experience is preferred. Soon, the studio space will function as a rentable and creative content space. You will work closely with the owner to grow this side of our business! This opportunity allows you to be a part of something new and bring your creative ideas to the table.

Another large part of this position is Digital Content Management. Photography is important, but this job also requires technical computer work. You must be experienced with file types and archiving, and have the ability to navigate CMS or have the tools to learn. Programs you must excel at: Photoshop, Canon for Photo and Video, Lightroom, InDesign and iMovie. Management of WordPress or experience with Press Kits is also a plus. Various tasks include adding new images to the website, organizing and ordering prints for the model portfolios, creating Comp Cards to name a few.

Please send a cover letter, resume and portfolio samples to Stacey@nousmodels.com.



Please do not reply if you are looking to test models to build your book.



Job Type: Part-Time to Full-time