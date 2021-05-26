NTY Is Hiring A Social Media Content Creator In Santa Monica, California

Launched in 2020, No Thank You (NTY) - a venture focused on high-end CBD skincare products. The name reflects an ethos to say “No” to all the things that divide people, and instead help everyone feel beautiful.

We are currently looking for a creative, talented, and motivated skincare enthusiast with graphic design & video editing skills to produce engaging content elements for No, Thank You’s social media platforms.

Expectations & Responsibilities:

This is a perfect role if you are:

● Passionate about skincare & have a deep-rooted knowledge of the industry.

● A clear communicator, and receptive to feedback and direction.

● A strategic and creative thinker who can proactively problem solve.

● A self-starter. Takes initiative and leads with ideas and new creative concepts.

Your responsibilities are to:

● Research information required for each social media initiative and programs we are

running.

● Communicate effectively with the team on projects

● Create or gather footage, sound effects, music, and graphics.

● Strategically create and edit video and photo content to tell compelling and engaging content for the audience.

● Contribute creatively and deliver projects on a deadline.

● Write copy & captions in brand tone and voice.

● Conduct keyword research and use SEO guidelines to optimize content.

● Content must reflect our target customers’ needs and must stay ahead of social trends.

Qualifications:

● Experience in content creation for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and/or YouTube.

● Have a keen eye for trending video content and an understanding of social media and audience engagement.

● Be proficient with Adobe CC (Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator).

● Experience with motion graphics is an asset.

● Proficient in English, writing, and speaking.

Job Type: Part-time

Experience:

● Adobe Creative Suite: 2 years (preferred)

● Video Editing: 2 years (preferred)

To Apply: Please send your resume to tina@nty.co, subject line Social Media Content Creator.

About NTY:

www.nty.co



