Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A Social Media Account Manager In New York, NY

ABOUT NYLON CONSULTING

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries. Our clients are interior designers and product companies that range in size from start ups to heritage luxury brands.

We are looking for an Account Manager to join our fast growing social media division that will manage a group of clients with the support of an Account Coordinator. This role will develop social media strategy, influencer marketing campaigns, monthly content calendars and all reporting and insights across a variety of accounts. They will work directly with the agency owner and will work alongside another Account Manager to ensure the agency is versed in strategic insights across platforms and best practices.

REQUIRED SKILLSETS

• 4+ years experience at an agency in a social media role working across multiple accounts

• Deep understanding of Instagram platform - algorithm updates and preferences, in app tools such as Reels, engaging Instagram story tools

• Instagram strategy experience - an understanding of various tactics used to support KPIs

• Experience in executing on an influencer marketing campaign - selecting influencers based on a strategy, creating and running a campaign to support messaging and reporting to reflect ROI

• Working knowledge of Pinterest - algorithm updates and preferences, tactics used to support KPIs

• Experience in creating and implementing content calendars and posting on social channels on behalf of a client

• Experience in monthly reporting - creating reports and explaining insights to clients

• Ability to create Reels and Instagram stories with graphic treatments

• Highly organized - this role will be managing delivery of day to day work across multiple clients. An attention to detail, strong memory, ability to listen to a client and an understanding of managing both up (the company founder) and down (the Account Coordinator) is key.

BONUS SKILLSETS

• Working knowledge of Canva, Sprout Social, Tagger and Later

• Paid social media experience

• Experience in managing creative requests with an outside content creator

• Experience in meta tags and shoppable posts on Instagram and Pinterest

• Background in luxury

• Experience managing a direct report

WHY NYLON?

We are a boutique agency that prides itself on a great company culture, wonderful clients and an environment that fosters employee growth. This role is an opportunity to join a fast growing division of the company and grow into a larger position within the firm. We look for candidates that are driven self starters with a great sense of humor. We’re always learning and trying to think about what is coming next in the media landscape. We’re offer a hybrid remote/in office model, healthcare, generous PTO policies, 401k matching, an annual company retreat, summer Fridays, and most importantly - a voice, autonomy and career growth.

Please apply by sending your resume AND any applicable work samples such as content calendars, influencer campaign recaps or strategic work to info@nylonconsulting.com.