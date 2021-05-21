19 Swimsuits on Sale That You'll Want To Wear to the Pool — and Everywhere Else

Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

The buzz word for swimwear this summer is: versatility. We want our two-piece bits of regenerated nylon to take us from the pool to dinner in one fell swoop and our one-pieces to act as cool bodysuits that would be appreciated at both the beach and at an outdoor bar. With this swimwear-for-everywhere attitude in mind, we've rounded up the best made-for-water tops and one-pieces on sale that you'll want to wear even while you're staying dry. Happy shopping!

19 Gallery 19 Images

