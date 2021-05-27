Prounis Jewelry Is Seeking Summer '21 Interns In New York, NY
Prounis Jewelry was founded by designer Jean Prounis in homage to her ancestry. Through a signature aesthetic, Prounis Jewelry combines Jean’s love of antiquities and a family legacy of creating treasured memories and objects.
We are looking for a detail oriented, diligent, and highly organized individual who is interested in learning the intricacies of fine jewelry production.
Daily tasks will include but are not limited to the following:
- Facilitating drop offs and pick ups in the jewelry district.
- Pulling components for all wholesale and private orders and moving them to the appropriate step in the production process
- Tracking and recording production data for each piece after it is completed
- Check in castings and stones to inventory and quality control all new materials
- Knowledge and interest in jewelry fabrication is encouraged but not required.
- Familiarity with adobe suite and excel preferred.
This position includes all of these roles, but changes from week to week and is a wonderful opportunity to experience all the facets of a growing jewelry brand.
Position begins with two to three days per week and is a summer internship with the option to continue through the school year. Between 15-18/hr depending on experience.
To Apply: Please send your resume to emily@prounisjewelry.com, subject line Summer Internship.