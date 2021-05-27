Sponsored Story

Prounis Jewelry Is Seeking Summer '21 Interns In New York, NY

We are looking for a detail oriented, diligent, and highly organized individual who is interested in learning the intricacies of fine jewelry production.
Prounis Jewelry was founded by designer Jean Prounis in homage to her ancestry. Through a signature aesthetic, Prounis Jewelry combines Jean’s love of antiquities and a family legacy of creating treasured memories and objects.

Daily tasks will include but are not limited to the following:

  • Facilitating drop offs and pick ups in the jewelry district.
  • Pulling components for all wholesale and private orders and moving them to the appropriate step in the production process
  • Tracking and recording production data for each piece after it is completed
  • Check in castings and stones to inventory and quality control all new materials

- Knowledge and interest in jewelry fabrication is encouraged but not required.
- Familiarity with adobe suite and excel preferred.

This position includes all of these roles, but changes from week to week and is a wonderful opportunity to experience all the facets of a growing jewelry brand.

Position begins with two to three days per week and is a summer internship with the option to continue through the school year. Between 15-18/hr depending on experience. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to emily@prounisjewelry.com, subject line Summer Internship.

