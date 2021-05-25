Must Read: The Secret Psychology of Sneaker Colors, Tomo Koizumi Collaborates with Sacai

Photo: Jean Chung/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The secret psychology of sneaker colors

In the New York Times, Mark C. O'Flaherty reports on how sneaker giants like Adidas, Reebok and New Balance land on their footwear color palettes, why certain shades remain popular and what role color theory plays in it all. {The New York Times}

Tomo Koizumi collaborates with Sacai

Tomo Koizumi and Sacai teamed up to bring the former's signature candy-colored ruffles to handbags, per Vogue. The limited-edition capsule will be sold exclusively at Nordstrom in the U.S. beginning this week. {Vogue}

African entrepreneurs are banking on 'A-Beauty'

Ashley Okwuosa explores the growing 'A-Beauty' category for Business of Fashion, speaking with entrepreneurs including Suki Suki Naturals' Linda Gieskes-Mwamba, 54 Thrones' Christina Tegbe, The Perfect Hair's Taryn Gill and more about the global interest in African ingredients, how small and medium-sized businesses on the continent have been able to seize the moment, and its overall economic impact. {Business of Fashion}

Patricia Field talks 'Emily in Paris,' 'Sex and the City' and 'Run the World'

WWD's Rosemary Feitelberg caught up with illustrious costume designer Patricia Field to discuss the fashion in the upcoming season of "Emily in Paris" (she's currently in the French capital for filming), her time consulting on the new Starz series "Run the World," why she won't be a part of the "Sex and the City" reboot and more. {WWD}

