Pyer Moss to Present Collection During Haute Couture Fashion Week

The label was invited as a guest member for the Fall 2021 season by the the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kerby Jean-Raymond is going to Paris.

Pyer Moss will present a collection during Haute Couture Fashion Week as a guest member this summer, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced this week. (Every season, the organization invites fashion brands that don't have the official haute couture qualification to present on its official schedule. In the past, those have included Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Vetements, J.Mendel, AZ Factory.) Other guest members on the Fall 2021 lineup are: Aelis, Aganovich, Azzaro, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Julie De Libran, Rahul Mishra, Rvdk Ronald Van Der Kemp, Yuima Nakazato, Ulyana Sergeenko and Zuhair Murad.

Jean-Raymond will be unveiling Pyer Moss's first haute couture collection in Paris, the brand confirmed in a press release. It will also be presenting a different ready-to-wear-collection during New York Fashion Week in September, following a two-year runway hiatus.

Haute Couture Fashion Week, which is slated for July 5 through July 8 in Paris, has been cleared for in-person gatherings and presentations "in accordance with a specific health protocol and conform to measures determined by public authorities," the French fashion industry's governing body said, in a press release. All debuts will also be streamed online, on the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's official Haute Couture Week digital platform, as they have been for the past two pandemic seasons.

It's shaping up to be a big year for Pyer Moss. In addition to the two upcoming collections, key pieces from the brand will be on display at the Costume Institute's upcoming "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition, which opens on Sept. 18, Vogue confirmed.

