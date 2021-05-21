Must Read: Retailers Take Sides on Masking Debate, Victoria's Secret Prepares to Spin off From L Brands

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Retailers take sides on making debate

The CDC's May 13 announcement that fully vaccinated people didn't need to wear face masks in most situations, coupled with local mask mandates being lifted around the country, have created new complications for retailers who thought they had their mask-wearing regulations in place. "Throughout the pandemic, they could point to government regulations to force people to wear masks in stores, a requirement that protected the health of customers and employees that was nevertheless unpopular among some shoppers. That conversation gets harder if consumers interpret last week's announcements to mean masks are no longer required for the vaccinated," writes Sheena Butler-Young, exploring how retailers are picking sides on the masking debate for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Victoria's Secret prepares to spin off from L Brands

L Brands is preparing to spin Victoria's Secret Lingerie, which includes Pink and Victoria's Secret Beauty, off into its own independent, publicly held company. This step allows the more successful Bath & Body Works to separate from the struggling lingerie retailer. "We believe the spin-off will enable each company to maximize management focus and financial flexibility to thrive in an evolving retail environment and to deliver profitable growth," said Andrew Meslow, chief executive officer of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, during a call on Thursday morning, reports Kellie Ell for WWD. {WWD}

Revolve is finally selling beyond size 14

"Selkie has become the first brand to stock up to 2X (approximately a size 16) on Revolve, with plans to expand to 5X on select styles," writes Elizabeth Denton for Glossy. "When we see opportunities with great business partners, we always try to find ways to work together. So we're thrilled to be working with Selkie on this and will continue to support where we can," Lauren Yerkes, Revolve's chief merchandising officer, told the publication. {Glossy}

Coach returns to the runway — in China

On Friday, Coach announced it will be returning to the runway to debut its winter collection in China on June 3. In an event called "Coach TV: Live From Shanghai," the label will showcase Stuart Vevers' latest collection and will "bring together audiences in-person and digitally," per a press release. {Fashionista inbox}

