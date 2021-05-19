Rodarte's Fall 2021 Lookbook Will Make You Want to Eat Strawberry Ice Cream in Malibu

Queue up some Olivia Rodrigo and transport yourself to the Mulleavy siblings' dreamy, sun-soaked world.
RODARTE FW21 TODD COLE LOOK 35

It's hard to look through the imagery for Rodarte's latest collection — shot on a California beach by Todd Cole — and not start humming Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore single, "deja vu." The visuals of an incredibly cool group of people traipsing about in exuberant, colorful wares accessorized with big hats, plumed elbow-length gloves and oversized barrettes are reminiscent of "car rides to Malibu," where you go to eat "strawberry ice cream — one spoon for two." 

Whether or not Rodrigo served as a soundtrack for the Mulleavy siblings as they designed their Fall 2021 outing for Rodarte — or, at the very least, as they conceptualized its debut — has yet to be confirmed. But it's hard to deny the vibe. (Reminder: Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," drops on Friday.)

Once again, the Mulleavys cast their lookbook with real-life friends, collaborators and muses, including Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, model Heather Kemesky and Alicia Silverstone. The latter presence is fitting, as the designers told Vogue that "Clueless" — and the '90s trends and silhouettes it so iconically portrayed on screen — served as a starting for the collection, which mixes the dreamy pastels and idyllic florals Rodarte is known for with punk-y black, its easy dresses with varsity jacket-inspired outerwear. ("Trading jackets, laughing 'bout how small it looks on you, ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha.") It's safe to assume that, when it comes to post-pandemic dressing, Rodarte is in the "dressing up" camp.

See for yourself: Click through Rodarte's Fall 2021 lookbook in the gallery below.

RODARTE FW21 TODD COLE LOOK 38
RODARTE FW21 TODD COLE LOOK 1
RODARTE FW21 TODD COLE LOOK 2
