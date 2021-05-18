Savannah Engel Is Hiring A Full-Time Assistant PR Manager To Start ASAP In New York, NY

Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills with a minimum of 2-3 years experience in Fashion PR.

Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a full time Public Relations Assistant PR Manager starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ideally with a Fashion and Lifestyle background. Assistant PR Manager, will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, assisting with client management, short-lead & long-lead product and feature pitching, drafting & circulating press releases as well as working with our PR assistant managing interns. Minimum 2-3 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be in-person. The person will work on pitching, oversee sample trafficking, seeding, product and brand launches, VIP dressing, event production and more...

Responsibilities:

● Manage the PR Assistant and team of interns

● Oversee sample trafficking & inventory management

● Draft & distribute pitches weekly for product, celebrity and feature opportunities to all relevant media outlets

● Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging

● Prepare client call agendas and end-of-week client updates

● Compile monthly client reports

● Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists

● Manage creation & completion of case studies

● Knowledge of celebrity dressing

● Build on existing relationships with celebrity stylists, agents, managers, and PRs

● Manage client-facing project, partnerships, and collaborations

● Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms

The Ideal Candidate

● A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in Public Relations in Fashion and Lifestyle and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury clients

● Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multitask and prioritize

● Well versed in media, fashion, wellness, celebrity, culture, and entertainment industry trends

● Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results

● Strong communications skills

● Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects

● Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules

● Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

● Experience using Fashion GPS and Meltwater to track and organize samples

To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line Assistant PR Manager.

About Us:

Founded by Savannah Engel in 2017, SEPR is a boutique PR, VIP and Events Agency based in New York City. SEPR specializes in enhancing the image of brands in fashion, beauty, entertainment, lifestyle,spaces through traditional public relations, Celebrity and VIP relations, influencer marketing, event production, new market launches, and many more. Since launching, SEPR has been entrusted with managing and running lead on brand launches, campaigns, events, runway shows, celebrity endorsements and more for brands including Diesel, Morgan Lane, Markarian ,Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief, Zadig + Voltaire, Michael Kors, Moncler, Badgley Mischka, Cult Gaia, Marlo Laz, PatBO, John Elliott, Pyer Moss, Cherry Los Angeles,11 Honore, Self Portrait, Moussy, Enfold and many more.