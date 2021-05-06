Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sharon Tate in Her Babydoll Wedding Dress

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

We often think of non-traditional wedding gowns as a modern development, but iconic women like Bianca Jagger and Sharon Tate were thinking outside the bridal box more than half a century ago, making for unexpected moments that are all the more memorable.

Tate had her moment in 1968, when she married infamous director (and, well, alleged rapist) Roman Polanski in London. Tate's marriage and overall story were no fairytale — the "Valley of the Dolls" actor and her unborn baby were violently murdered by members of the Manson family just 18 months later — but for a moment in time she looked like she belonged in one, with flowers woven through her blonde hair and "Bridgerton"-esque puffy sleeves accenting her very '60s silk moiré babydoll dress.

Accessorized with tights and mary-jane kitten heels, the look was emblematic of that era's mod trend, with the empire waist, puff shoulders, high neckline and hairstyle imbuing a touch of timeless romance. It was a look fit for one-half of the It couple of the moment.

It's also a look that feels quite relevant right now. In fact, it's almost difficult to find a summer dress without sleeves that resemble hers in some way. Click through for a few voluminous-sleeve options in the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

