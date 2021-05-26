Is It Even Summer If We're Not Talking About Espadrille Sandals?

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Is it really summer if you haven't broken out your favorite espadrille sandals yet?

Espadrilles are a warm-weather staple. They invoke memories of days spent along the coast or taking long strolls on cool evenings. A shoe style literally dating back centuries, they've been done every which way under the sun — as sandals, yes, but also as heels, as flats, even as sneakers. They may be seasonal, but espadrilles never really go out of fashion: In recent memory, we've seen luxury houses like Dior, Gucci and Valentino continue to iterate on the rope sole, keeping it a part of the fashion zeitgeist.

With the official start of summer around the corner, it's time to start thinking about our footwear for the next few months — and that probably involves an espadrille update. Shop a few of our favorite 2021 takes on the sandal in the galleries, below.

Flatform

4 Gallery 4 Images

Ankle-wrap

4 Gallery 4 Images

Wedge

4 Gallery 4 Images

