Is It Even Summer If We're Not Talking About Espadrille Sandals?

It's that time of year again!
Bettina Looney is seen wearing orange dress outside Mykke Hofmann during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring:Summer 2020 on August 06, 2019

Is it really summer if you haven't broken out your favorite espadrille sandals yet?

Espadrilles are a warm-weather staple. They invoke memories of days spent along the coast or taking long strolls on cool evenings. A shoe style literally dating back centuries, they've been done every which way under the sun — as sandals, yes, but also as heels, as flats, even as sneakers. They may be seasonal, but espadrilles never really go out of fashion: In recent memory, we've seen luxury houses like Dior, Gucci and Valentino continue to iterate on the rope sole, keeping it a part of the fashion zeitgeist. 

With the official start of summer around the corner, it's time to start thinking about our footwear for the next few months — and that probably involves an espadrille update. Shop a few of our favorite 2021 takes on the sandal in the galleries, below. 

Flatform

Ankle-wrap

Wedge

