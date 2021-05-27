Great Outfits in Fashion History: Solange in Prada Spring 2013

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When celebrities wear Prada on the red carpet, it's typically a custom piece that might have a subtle Prada signature detail but otherwise takes a more traditional shape than anything Miuccia would put on her runway. But when Solange wore the brand to a premiere back in 2014, it was a sweetly statement-making look that was instantly recognizable from the Spring 2013 show.

While there were a couple of small tweaks from the runway version, Solange's mint-green look contains all the hallmarks of that delightful collection, including pastels, duchess satin, floral appliqués and minimalist, Japanese-inspired tailoring. It was, as we like to say, a "capital-F Fashion" moment. It was also one of the earlier examples of the singer establishing herself as something of a fashion force — one of those stars who genuinely gets fashion, rather than one who simply stands back and lets a professional dress her in it.

It was also undeniably spring-y, thereby giving us inspiration for the current season. (We know, florals for spring, groundbreaking.) Shop a few similarly whimsical, spring-y pieces in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

