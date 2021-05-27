Stella McCartney Online Sample Sale, May 27th - 30th

5 Gallery 5 Images

SHOP HERE

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that launched under the designer’s name in 2001. Stella’s approach to design emphasizes sharp tailoring, natural confidence and an effortless attitude. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly exploring innovative ways to become more sustainable, from designing to store practices and product manufacturing.

As a lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney never uses any leather, fur, skins or feather in any products for both ethical and environmental reasons, setting a standard for the use of alternative materials. Supporting circularity, the brand is embracing new business models that will transform how clothes are produced, sold, shared, repaired and reused; promoting long lasting product with extended use to reduce environmental impact.

SHOP HERE