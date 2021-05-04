STORQ Is Hiring An Influencer & Social Media Marketing Associate In California (Remote)

At Storq, we make daily essentials for pregnancy, nursing and parenthood. We are looking for an experienced, motivated and self-driven Influencer & Social Media Marketing Associate to join our team!

At Storq, we make daily essentials for pregnancy, nursing and parenthood. From the beginning, we wanted Storq to be an antidote to all the things that have contributed to the widely held notion that maternity and nursing clothes are the absolute worst (scratchy fabrics, trendy styles, loud prints, bad fits, limited sizing, ruched seams, et al.). Pregnancy and parenthood can really throw off your sense of self, and it’s the little things like having clothes that fit, feel good and make you feel put together that actually help you get out the door every day. It’s not about more things, just better things that are designed to last.

We are looking for an experienced, motivated and self-driven Influencer & Social Media Marketing Associate to join our team! You’ll be responsible for managing influencer campaigns, coordinating evergreen seeding and day-to-day social media posts and interactions. Your work will be instrumental in growing our community, and in supporting our mission to reflect and celebrate the incredible diversity of families today.

We are based in New York and San Francisco, but are remote friendly!

Duties/Responsibilities:

● Manage the entire influencer lifecycle from recruitment and onboarding, to communication throughout each partnership, to tracking results.

● Maintain strong relationships with existing affiliate partners and build strong relationships with new ones.

● Work with Marketing, Creative and Planning teams to create and coordinate influencer and social marketing strategies that work across different channels.

● Day-to-day management and maintenance of social media channels, including ownership of social media calendar, tracking mentions and responding to comments and DMs in a timely manner.

● Measure and analyze performance and apply learnings to maximize traffic and engagement.

● Help Storq build our first ambassador program from the ground up.

● Brainstorm new, creative approaches to influencer campaigns, and stay on top of emerging trends and technologies.

● Assist with additional marketing initiatives as needed.

Skills:

● Super organized, with solid project management and time management skills.

● Ability to manage multiple campaigns at once, and juggle short-term execution and long-term planning.

● Ability to work autonomously and prioritize tasks and responsibilities.

● Thoughtful and comfortable with straight talk on all subjects related to pregnancy and parenting.

● Confidence in speaking directly with influencers, agents and thought leaders.

● Excellent communication skills with a zest for proper spelling and grammar. We get very zesty with our love of correct spelling and grammar.

● Deep familiarity with and passion for social media products and channels (e.g. Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, etc).

● Enthusiasm for the Storq brand and mission.

Qualifications:

● 1-2 years of work experience in affiliate and social marketing or related role in retail/e-commerce business.

● Strong understanding of affiliate and social marketing, familiarity with various content monetization platforms (ShareASale, RewardStyle, etc.) and relevant performance metrics.

● Experience using GRIN, or similar influencer relationship management software and/or CRM experience is a plus.

● Experience with Later, Linkin.bio or similar social scheduling tools is a plus.

● Experience with Asana or similar project management software is a plus.

To apply for this position, please submit a resume and cover letter here: https://storq.recruitee.com/o/influencer-social-media-marketing-associate