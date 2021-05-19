All the Biggest Accessories Trends for Summer Are on Etsy

And you can find most for under $50.
Street Style Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring:Summer 2021

With increased screen time over the past year, you may have found yourself picking up on trends you would've just scrolled past before. Maybe you're suddenly wearing getting-ready clips on your coffee runs or dabbling in anklets for the first time since grade school, because you saw some stylish person wearing them on the 'gram and thought to yourself, "Why not?" And you're not alone: In a recent Spring/Summer 2021 Accessories trend report, Etsy found that, based on searches on its site from February to April compared to last year, there's a lot of interest in nostalgic outfit add-ons, like headscarves and bandanas (up 104% and 82%, respectively), daisy jewelry (up 124%) and chunky rings (up 474%). 

So, in the spirit of the Y2K resurgence, we scoped out some of our favorite nostalgic accessories that we foresee making a big comeback during Hot Vax Summer — claw clips, beaded pearl necklaces and jelly totes among them — that you can shop on Etsy, many for under $50. Scroll through them all in the galleries, below. 

Claw clips

Fenna and Fei French Claw Clip in Porcelain| Tortoise Blue and White Acetate Resin Hair Claw Etsy
Laurel Canyon CoMinimalist Large Hair Claw Clip Etsy
Stasi Accessories Hair Claw Clip,French Hair Claw,Acrylic Claw Clip,Claw Hair Clip,Hair Clips for Women,Hair Clips for Thick Hair,Resin Hair Clip Etsy
5
Gallery
5 Images

Chunky rings

ASaturdayShop Colorful Flora Statement Ring Unique Chunky Transparent Acrylic Etsy
KA Designed Chunky Clay Rings Etsy
SaylaveeBoutique Emma Chamberlain Inspired Colorful Crystal Cartoon Cute Smiley Face Letters Transparent Square Chunky Rings for Women Jewelry Etsy
5
Gallery
5 Images

Hair scarves

HiteyTitey Luxe Liberty print cotton headscarf Etsy
RosemarineTextiles Lavender violet cotton gauze neck kerchief bandana Etsy
KaybeeKays 90s Style Bandana Etsy
4
Gallery
4 Images

Beaded pearl necklaces

EllyjoyCo Freshwater Pearl beaded Smiley Face y2k Necklace Etsy
4
Gallery
4 Images

Jelly market totes

rubberstoppers NEW Vintage Retro 13" Etsy
4
Gallery
4 Images

All daisy everything

CargoCreates Daisy Chain Mask Chain | Handmade and Handcut Polymer Clay Daisies with Gold Rings Etsy
PepperandPink Flower Polymer Clay Earrings Etsy
byzoeap pearl daisy chain bracelet w gold Etsy
4
Gallery
4 Images

Barrettes

artbyJESIonETSY French barrette hair clip
ShepherdLaneCo Polymer Clay Hair Barrettes in Long Organic Squiggle Shape Etsy
XENIASTUDIO Checkered Clay Barrette Etsy
5
Gallery
5 Images

Checkerboard

helloeana Checkerboard Handmade Earring Etsy
Ayamyamm Cute neon checkerboard hat Etsy
OKMoonStudio The Round Checker - Handmade Polymer Clay Checkerboard Stud Earrings | Big Studs Etsy
5
Gallery
5 Images

