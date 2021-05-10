Teen Vogue Names Versha Sharma Editor-in-Chief

Versha Sharma Photo: Courtesy of "Teen Vogue"

Two months after initially naming Alexi McCammond as the successor to Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Teen Vogue announced Versha Sharma as its new editor-in-chief on Monday.

Most recently a senior correspondent and managing editor at NowThis, Sharma started her career in media as a news writer — and later as an associate publisher — at TalkingPointsMemo in 2009, where she helped establish the publication's editorial voice on digital and social platforms, according to a press release from Condé Nast. In 2012, she covered the U.S. presidential election for MSNBC.com before joining Vocativ as senior editor and reporter. Then, at NowThis, where she's worked since 2014, she oversaw daily news, politics and culture content across digital, video and social platforms.

In her new role, Sharma will lead Teen Vogue's editorial vision and content creation across all platforms.

"Versha is a natural leader with a global perspective and deep understanding of local trends and issues — from politics and activism to culture and fashion — and their importance to our audience," said Anna Wintour, in a press statement. "She is a masterful storyteller who can move from platform to platform with ease, and I am excited by her optimistic and expansive vision for Teen Vogue."

"I've long admired the work that Teen Vogue has done, building and fostering a community of young people who want to change the world," said Sharma. "I believe that Teen Vogue can continue to be a force for good, with a focus on empathy, accountability, optimism and impact, and it is such an honor to join this team and lead the title into the future."

Sharma's appointment officially takes effect on May 24.

