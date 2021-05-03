The Great Eros Is Hiring A Part Time Sales Stylist in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The Great Eros is a contemporary lifestyle brand founded in 2016 as a celebration of sensuality in all its forms.

Who We Are:

The Great Eros is a contemporary lifestyle brand founded in 2016 as a celebration of sensuality in all its forms. With a focus on lingerie and swim and silk and linen ready-to-wear we select our materials for their feel as much as their look and find the silhouettes and timeless forms that truly feel good on the body. To honor our commitment to craftsmanship and the pleasure of lived experience, we partner with carefully selected family-owned factories and studios in Italy, and our home city of New York to ensure our garments uphold our values of ethical and sustainable production. We reach our clients through our fast growing e-commerce site and our store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn where we have curated an experience centered on discovery through our garments and complementary partner brands.

What We are Looking For:

As we enter our next phase of growth we are seeking energetic and motivated part-time client sales associates for our Brooklyn sales team. As a client sales associate, you will work the rest of the in-store sales team to assist customers and convert them into long-term clients by providing exceptional service, building meaningful relationships and keeping clients up to date on store events and new product releases.

There are a variety of shift/schedule options available including both weekdays and weekends. Standard business hours are 12-7 Tues-Fri, 11-7 Sat and 11-6 Sun.

Responsibilities Include:

Be an in-store ambassador for The Great Eros brand

Work passionately to exceed store sales goals

Provide a personalized in-store experience through in-depth product knowledge and fitting and styling support

Drive sales through personal client outreach. Essential to be comfortable engaging with clients both in-store and through the use of technology (i.e. email, text, social media, video call)

Establish an inviting and welcoming environment

Keep the store clean and organized

Assist with daily store operations such as (but not limited to) inventory management, fulfillment of omni channel orders, visual merchandising.

Qualifications:

2+ years fashion retail experience

Ability to build and maintain a client book

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

The ability to prioritize in a fast paced environment

The ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Comfort working and collaborating in a team environment

Positive attitude, willingness to try new things, proven ability to multitask

Benefits/Perks:

THE GREAT EROS wardrobe allowance

Generous employee discount

Opportunity for growth within the company

Success at THE GREAT EROS requires…

A positive, can-do attitude

A love of engaging with and delighting people

The willingness to get your hands dirty

The desire to go above and beyond

Excellent problem solving skills

Intellectual curiosity

The humility to ask for help

The ability to stay calm and organized in hectic situations

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@thegreateros.com, subject line Part-Time Sales Stylist.