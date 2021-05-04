The Only Is Hiring A Junior Agent In London

Junior Agent - London Based

Seeking a self-motivated and detail-oriented LONDON-based Junior Agent to develop & maintain artist relations. This role will support The Only's London Director(s) in maintaining artist relationships by managing daily calendars, daily communication with artists, coordinating deal memos, call sheets, booking travel, helping with new business for existing talent, general administration duties. This role will connect with fashion and entertainment professionals, and focus on European based opportunities, contributing to a large network of VIP industry experts. Candidate must be extremely detail oriented, organized, able to shift priorities & work under short deadline in a fast-paced environment.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Resourceful, articulate and looking to become an agent.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong ability to come up with out-of-the-box solutions and solve problems.

Excellent time management skills; ability to prioritize key projects.

Informed with an understanding of the celebrity market: key fashion/ beauty trends, and influencers in the industry; keeps up with current events, publications including magazines, blogs, etc.

Ability to understand the clients’ needs and use effective way means to execute a solution.

Ability to thrive under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.

Experience with client billing is a plus.

1-2 years of experience in the fashion/ beauty industry is a plus.

Flexibility with work hours.

A candidate with contacts at advertising agencies/production companies would be particularly helpful here and this would really benefit us in this area

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree

Experience within beauty, fashion, entertainment, PR, or agency environment.

Knowledge of media landscape and celebrity culture.

Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once.

Self-motivated determined individual who takes initiative and is able to remain professional.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and take direction.

ABOUT THE ONLY AGENCY

Established in 2014, The Only Agency, based in NY, LA and London, and Nashville is one of the world’s top agencies, representing a diverse and selective group of the most sought after celebrity fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, manicurists, colorists, influencers, photographers, videographers and production designers in the scene. Together, The Only Agency’s roster is comprised of a community of talent who motivate and inspire the fashion and beauty industry at large.

Please email your resume to RUBY@THEONLY.AGENCY with the subject "Junior Agent Application".