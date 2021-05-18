Sponsored Story

The Rose Group Is Hiring A PR Communications Supervisor In Los Angeles

LIFESTYLE PR & MARKETING AGENCY LOOKING TO HIRE – ROOM TO BE PART OF A CREATIVE TEAM AND GROW.
Boutique Agency with clients across lifestyle, consumer products, cannabis, retail & fashion and health & wellness categories is looking to hire a bright, self-starter as a PR Communications Supervisor. 

The ideal candidate should have a grasp on pop culture as well as agency experience - working with a varied client base and have good relationships across media outlets. Of course, candidates should be very organized with a strong voice and PR writing skills. 

Additional responsibilities are to support the team and clients with reports, press release drafting, and other day-to-day blocking and tackling. 

The Rose Group represents clients from Public Companies to Startups and we love to tell stories about our clients that move the needle and put them at the center of culture, no matter who and what they are. 

We're looking for another consumer of culture to join our team of thoughtful PR folk who want to think bigger than pushing press releases. We are just as interested in your learning and growing as you should be. Must have at least 2-3 years of agency experience. 

Excellent salary, benefits and supportive environment! 

Based in Los Angeles, but potentially open to all.

To Apply: Please email Darren@therosegrp.com.

