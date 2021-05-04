THORSUN IS SEEKING product development and ecommerce operations INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

THORSUN is a men’s and women’s swimwear line, focusing on impeccable fit and original prints. For Summer '21 we are looking for product development and ecommerce operations interns to work directly with the brand’s founder, assisting with the everyday functions of the business.

Photo: Thorsun

Thorsun swimwear is looking for Summer '21 product development and ecommerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. Offering men, women and children swimwear, this position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the development and operation of all lines.

Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.

Core Qualities Required:

Must be a current student, preferably in the later years of your degree.

Detail oriented and highly organized

Excellent written and oral communication skills

The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines

Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

Responsibilities

Work will include but not be limited to:

Product Development

Knowledge of the product development and production process

Strong interest in fashion and art

Work directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product

Assist with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs

Manage sourcing and sample tracking

Communicate with sample rooms and factories

Ecommerce Operations

Familiarity with Squarespace and Shopify platforms

Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts

Manage stock and sample product inventory

Perform competitive market research

Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads

An interest in and knowledge of marketing and social media practices

Assist with public relations appointments and interviews

Support influencer gifting activities

To Apply: Please send your resume to Info@thorsun.com, subject line Product Development & ECommerce Ops Interns.