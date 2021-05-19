Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tina Turner in Glittering '90s Versace

Donatella herself recently commented on the look.
Author:
Publish date:
Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View California

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When reminiscing about all-time memorable fashion moments, it's hard not to keep coming back to Versace in the '90s — and we have, time and time again. The era was so seminal to the brand, with all the glitz and decadence and supermodels (so much so, that the house often revisits and references it today), as well as the public's mythologizing of it. Plus, Gianni Versace embraced the celebrity machine in a way not many designers did at that time, so there are many, many superstars in Versace to choose from. 

One such look, brought to mind by the recent HBO documentary about her life, is Tina Turner wearing a Gianni original to perform in May 1997 (shortly before he died). The lingerie-inspired, silver mesh mini sparkles under the bright stage lights, framed by a black lace along the V-shaped neckline and hem. Turner finished the look with a smokey eye and a red lip. 

Timed to the premiere of "Tina," Donatella Versace spoke with British Vogue about this look. "We created a lingerie-style minidress made from crystal mesh, very short," she remembered. "When she saw it, she said, 'Shorter.' As she put the dress on and looked at herself in the mirror, there was a sudden change in her attitude. The lioness came out."

"Tina really understands and is able to harness the power of clothes," she continued. "Backstage, before the performance, she danced with Gianni. It was magical, I will never forget that moment."

Shop Tina Turner-inspired, dance-ready mini dresses in the gallery, below.

Lavish Alice Ruffle Ruched Sequin Dress Nordstrom
Saks Potts BABYBLUESHIMMER Selfridges
Versace Ruffled embellished cady and plissé mini dress
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Ruth-Negga-2016-Cannes-Marc-Jacobs-Horizontal
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ruth Negga in Marc Jacobs at Cannes in 2016

Stylist Karla Welch recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at her fitting with the actor.

Celine Dion 1998 The 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Céline Dion in '90s Halston

The singer has given us many, many excellent, Great Outfits-worthy looks over the years.

Salma Hayek Lethal Weapon 4 Premiere 1998
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Salma Hayek in Peak '90s Hervé Leger

It almost makes me want to revisit bandage dresses........... almost.

Jane Fonda Premiere Of "Book Club" 2018
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jane Fonda in Brandon Maxwell

She put her own spin on the runway look.