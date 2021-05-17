Must Read: Tracee Ellis Ross Covers 'Marie Claire,' J.Crew Has a New Creative Director

Photo: Christine Hahn for "Marie Claire"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Tracee Ellis Ross covers Marie Claire

Shiona Turini styled Tracee Ellis Ross in a bold JW Anderson look for the Summer 2021 cover of Marie Claire. The accompanying cover story, written by Lola Ogunnaike, focuses on the bold and joyful life Ross leads, along with her impressive list of ongoing projects. Plus, Ross opened up to Ogunnaike about learning to love her hair, growing up as the daughter of a music icon and what she hopes to accomplish as Ulta Beauty's diversity and inclusion adviser. {Marie Claire}

J.Crew has a new creative director

J.Crew mined the streetwear world to find its newest hire: On Monday, the retailer named Brendon Babenzien, the cofounder of Noah and former design director at Supreme, as its creative director of Men's. According to WWD, Babenzien will work alongside Libby Wadle, chief executive officer of J. Crew Group, to add an innovative approach and a more youthful energy to its classic menswear assortment. {WWD}

London Fashion Week to resume in-person shows

The British Fashion Council announced Friday that its next set of shows in June will run as a digital-first event, but that the Spring 2022 season of shows debuting in September will have more in-person events to coincide with the reopening of London. You can view the provisional lineup for London Fashion Week in June here. {Fashionista inbox}

Black fashion creatives are forming intergenerational links

Top industry leaders like Virgil Abloh and Karen Binns are increasingly teaming up with other Black fashion creatives, many of which are younger or at earlier stages in their careers. Jason Campbell takes a closer look at these intergenerational collaborations for Business of Fashion, to reveal how important they are for the advancement of Black talent. "A Black peer or mentor with experience, access and a platform can be critical to helping Black talent enter and succeed in dominated spaces," Campbell writes. "Indeed, it's no accident that every Black person surveyed for this column was helped by another Black person to secure employment at the beginning of their careers." {Business of Fashion}

The beauty of couture lies in its exquisite wearability

Bridget Foley clears up the misconception that haute couture is made only for the swankiest of soirees in a piece for Town & Country. Foley writes that the goal of couture from its founding in 1858 was to provide "full-wardrobe options to fashion's most discerning customers." The garments, which sashay down the runways of Paris in January and June, are meant for "daytime pursuits" just as much as a Cannes red carpet; what makes them special is that each piece is handcrafted and specially fitted to the person who will wear it. {Town & Country}



Homepage photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.